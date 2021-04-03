Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 959 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

