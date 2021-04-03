Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,430 NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 199,018 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,850,000 after buying an additional 79,731 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 48,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.