Retirement Group LLC Invests $62,000 in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COR opened at $123.73 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

