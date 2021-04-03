Retirement Group LLC Invests $79,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $236.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total transaction of $2,095,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,569,294.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,643 shares of company stock valued at $248,313,910. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

