Retirement Group LLC Invests $92,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $192.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

