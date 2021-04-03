Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,206,000 after purchasing an additional 228,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

