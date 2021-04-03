Reviewing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 5.80 $478.04 million $3.61 28.48 Logiq $34.65 million 2.97 -$6.54 million ($0.11) -55.73

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46% Logiq -26.92% -62.41% -50.48%

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akamai Technologies and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 7 12 0 2.63 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $121.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Logiq.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Logiq on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. It also offers Enterprise Application Access that enables adaptive access to application; Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attack; Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tool and control; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive website; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of website in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time website performance data for customers to enhance their digital experiences. In addition, the company provides Aura Managed CDN, DNS Infrastructure, and security and personalization service; and adaptive delivery, download delivery, media service live, and media analytic solutions, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations; and various channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

