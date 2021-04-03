Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,346 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AERI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,387 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.