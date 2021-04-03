Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,259 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

