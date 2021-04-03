Rhumbline Advisers Has $768,000 Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MannKind were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MannKind by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

