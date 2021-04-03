Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 85,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 136,375 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $610.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.