Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,389 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Costamare worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 98,080 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE CMRE opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

