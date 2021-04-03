Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 29,121 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 442,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $781.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

