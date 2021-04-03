RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

RLI stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

