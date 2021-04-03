RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.30. 1,196,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,820. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $240.58 and a 1 year high of $489.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.54.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

