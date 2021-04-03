RMR Wealth Builders Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Adobe were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $684,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

ADBE traded up $7.97 on Friday, reaching $483.34. 2,664,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,125. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

