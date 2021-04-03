RMR Wealth Builders Decreases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Square were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $229.51. 9,260,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,737,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

