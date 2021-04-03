RMR Wealth Builders Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

