RMR Wealth Builders Sells 8,519 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in PayPal were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,990,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,849. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.37. The company has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

