Robert E. Price Sells 20,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $1,927,400.00.

PSMT stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

