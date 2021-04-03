Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.63.
Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE RHI opened at $77.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $83.50.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
Read More: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.