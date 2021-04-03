Roth Capital Begins Coverage on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

NYSE:EGY opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

