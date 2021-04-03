Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$68.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOL. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.27.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$37.20 and a 52 week high of C$57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.95.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.