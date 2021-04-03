Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

