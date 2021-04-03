Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) vs. International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Critical Analysis

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology -21.60% 0.59% 0.09% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Game Technology and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.79 billion 0.72 -$19.02 million $1.08 15.60 Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rush Street Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Game Technology and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 4 6 0 2.60 Rush Street Interactive 0 1 4 0 2.80

International Game Technology presently has a consensus target price of $18.28, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.26%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than International Game Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Rush Street Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. Further, it offers sports betting technology and management services, as well as various retail point of sale products. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including poker, bingo, and online casino table and slot games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offers player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

