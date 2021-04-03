Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

TSE SBB opened at C$1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of C$657.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.59. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.54.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$114,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

