SAFE DEAL Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $354,931.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00008464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $354,931.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00306465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.46 or 0.00769336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001541 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 446,488 coins and its circulating supply is 419,346 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

