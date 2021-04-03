Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

