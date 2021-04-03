Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.36.

Shares of STZ opened at $229.62 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $242.62. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

