Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $139.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. Safran has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $152.71.

Get Safran alerts:

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.