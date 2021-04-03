Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWACU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,043,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Better World Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,353. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64.

Better World Acquisition Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

