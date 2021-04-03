Saltchuk Resources, Inc. Acquires 200,000 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,156,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,304,081.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saltchuk Resources, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 40,763 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,602.30.

OSG stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 50,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

