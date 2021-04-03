Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

