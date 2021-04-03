Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.59

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.59 and traded as high as C$38.27. Saputo shares last traded at C$38.24, with a volume of 594,539 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

