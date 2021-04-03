SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SC Health stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. SC Health has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 296,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,580.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,400. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SC Health in the third quarter valued at $3,400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in SC Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

