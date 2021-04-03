Scanetchain Trading 139.5% Higher Over Last Week (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded up 212.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Scanetchain has traded 139.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scanetchain has a market cap of $170,570.45 and $561.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scanetchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00672236 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027793 BTC.

Scanetchain Profile

Scanetchain (SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

