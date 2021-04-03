Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,210 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,843.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,800.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

