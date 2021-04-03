Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $2.44 Million in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Constellium as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 133,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,570 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 584,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.88 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

