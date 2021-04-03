Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,292 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,509.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

