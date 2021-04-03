Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,503,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $63,521,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $48,158,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after buying an additional 394,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.