Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.80.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $174.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.