Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Raised to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

