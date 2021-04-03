Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In other news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock remained flat at $$4.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 906,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.