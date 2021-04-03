Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock remained flat at $$4.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 906,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.