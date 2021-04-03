SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLQT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -187.56.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,448,902.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,523,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,269,843 in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,094 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.