Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SMBMF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Sembcorp Marine has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Get Sembcorp Marine alerts:

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sembcorp Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sembcorp Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.