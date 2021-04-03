Serum Price Hits $5.91 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Serum has a market capitalization of $295.36 million and $328.77 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $5.91 or 0.00010281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00326359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.69 or 0.00763505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00090105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

