Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.