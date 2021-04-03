Shield Protocol Price Hits $7.00 on Major Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $271,225.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.00 or 0.00011697 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00075565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00288339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00094045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00779285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.