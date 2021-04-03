Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

VOG stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.08. The stock has a market cap of £11.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

